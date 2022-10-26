Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The New York Times Company (NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) went up by 2.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.19. The company’s stock price has collected -3.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/22 that New York Times Drops Plans for Kids App

Is It Worth Investing in The New York Times Company (NYSE :NYT) Right Now?

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYT is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for The New York Times Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.64, which is $5.07 above the current price. NYT currently public float of 162.53M and currently shorts hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYT was 1.45M shares.

NYT’s Market Performance

NYT stocks went down by -3.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.87% and a quarterly performance of -7.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for The New York Times Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.64% for NYT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYT

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to NYT, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

NYT Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYT fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.52. In addition, The New York Times Company saw -39.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYT starting from KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $42.78 back on Feb 24. After this action, KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. now owns 110,162 shares of The New York Times Company, valued at $427,780 using the latest closing price.

Brayton Diane, the EVP, GC & SECRETARY of The New York Times Company, sale 9,999 shares at $41.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Brayton Diane is holding 35,339 shares at $414,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.15 for the present operating margin

+47.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for The New York Times Company stands at +10.60. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.