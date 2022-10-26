Here’s Our Rant About Traeger Inc. (COOK)

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) went up by 13.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.31. The company’s stock price has collected 31.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Traeger Inc. (NYSE :COOK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Traeger Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.67, which is $0.75 above the current price. COOK currently public float of 105.78M and currently shorts hold a 7.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COOK was 1.17M shares.

COOK’s Market Performance

COOK stocks went up by 31.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.11% and a quarterly performance of 27.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.42% for Traeger Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.87% for COOK stocks with a simple moving average of -32.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOK

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COOK reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for COOK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to COOK, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 26th of the current year.

COOK Trading at 28.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares surge +42.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOK rose by +31.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Traeger Inc. saw -67.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOK starting from ANDRUS JEREMY, who purchase 148,878 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Oct 17. After this action, ANDRUS JEREMY now owns 9,123,599 shares of Traeger Inc., valued at $431,151 using the latest closing price.

ANDRUS JEREMY, the Chief Executive Officer of Traeger Inc., purchase 58,221 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that ANDRUS JEREMY is holding 8,974,721 shares at $173,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.70 for the present operating margin

+34.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Traeger Inc. stands at -11.31. Equity return is now at value -44.60, with -22.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.