Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NDAC)?

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s stock price has collected 0.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :NDAC) Right Now?

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.76 x from its present earnings ratio.

NDAC currently public float of 34.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NDAC was 118.51K shares.

NDAC’s Market Performance

NDAC stocks went up by 0.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.25% and a quarterly performance of 1.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.20% for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.72% for NDAC stocks with a simple moving average of 2.29% for the last 200 days.

NDAC Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.16%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAC rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.95. In addition, NightDragon Acquisition Corp. saw 2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAC

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 2.00 for asset returns.