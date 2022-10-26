Can NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Remain Competitive?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) went down by -5.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s stock price has collected 10.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE :NEX) Right Now?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 71.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEX is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.35, which is $3.62 above the current price. NEX currently public float of 216.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEX was 2.70M shares.

NEX’s Market Performance

NEX stocks went up by 10.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.52% and a quarterly performance of 12.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.44% for NEX stocks with a simple moving average of 18.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEX reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for NEX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 26th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEX, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

NEX Trading at 16.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +44.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw 216.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEX starting from STEWART JAMES CARL, who sale 57,500 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jun 03. After this action, STEWART JAMES CARL now owns 2,276,867 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., valued at $690,000 using the latest closing price.

McDonald Kevin M, the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $12.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that McDonald Kevin M is holding 260,738 shares at $601,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

-0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stands at -8.39. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.