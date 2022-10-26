BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) went up by 11.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.14. The company’s stock price has collected 6.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/22/21 that BigCommerce Edges Higher On Strong Fourth-Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BIGC) Right Now?

BIGC currently public float of 68.89M and currently shorts hold a 7.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIGC was 855.02K shares.

BIGC’s Market Performance

BIGC stocks went up by 6.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.88% and a quarterly performance of -4.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.00% for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.38% for BIGC stocks with a simple moving average of -26.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIGC

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIGC reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BIGC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to BIGC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

BIGC Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC rose by +6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.20. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. saw -58.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIGC starting from EGGERTON LISA, who sale 13,911 shares at the price of $17.08 back on Sep 12. After this action, EGGERTON LISA now owns 103,447 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., valued at $237,615 using the latest closing price.

Alvarez Robert, the Chief Financial Officer of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., sale 9,110 shares at $20.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Alvarez Robert is holding 189,354 shares at $187,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.94 for the present operating margin

+75.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at -34.88. Equity return is now at value -107.30, with -24.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.17.