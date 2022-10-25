Why Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s stock price has collected 8.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE :CPG) Right Now?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPG is at 3.05.

CPG currently public float of 552.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPG was 13.05M shares.

CPG’s Market Performance

CPG stocks went up by 8.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.13% and a quarterly performance of 3.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for Crescent Point Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.02% for CPG stocks with a simple moving average of 4.46% for the last 200 days.

CPG Trading at 6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +36.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG rose by +8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.93. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw 41.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 17.50 for asset returns.