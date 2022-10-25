We Analyzed the Future Direction of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA), Here is What We Found

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) went up by 11.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.34. The company’s stock price has collected 8.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Micron, Nike, BlackBerry, Braze: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ :SOPA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Society Pass Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $5.09 above the current price. SOPA currently public float of 15.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOPA was 1.70M shares.

SOPA’s Market Performance

SOPA stocks went up by 8.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.76% and a quarterly performance of -14.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.97% for Society Pass Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.40% for SOPA stocks with a simple moving average of -38.75% for the last 200 days.

SOPA Trading at -9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA rose by +8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5330. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated saw -84.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6542.26 for the present operating margin

-654.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Incorporated stands at -6687.08. Equity return is now at value -183.50, with -133.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.15.