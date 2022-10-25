We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL), Here is What We Found

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) went down by -19.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.78. The company’s stock price has collected -68.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Korean Air Weathered Pandemic Turbulence With Style

Is It Worth Investing in Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ :KAL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kalera Public Limited Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. KAL currently public float of 19.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KAL was 181.86K shares.

KAL’s Market Performance

KAL stocks went down by -68.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -82.88% and a quarterly performance of -92.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 39.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.09% for Kalera Public Limited Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -77.65% for KAL stocks with a simple moving average of -96.83% for the last 200 days.

KAL Trading at -86.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.71%, as shares sank -82.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KAL fell by -68.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9421. In addition, Kalera Public Limited Company saw -97.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KAL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.