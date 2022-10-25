Wall Street Pummels Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) After Recent Earnings Report

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.49. The company’s stock price has collected -0.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/17/22 that Continental Resources Gets Buyout Offer From Founder

Is It Worth Investing in Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE :CLR) Right Now?

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLR is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Continental Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

CLR currently public float of 57.28M and currently shorts hold a 7.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLR was 2.02M shares.

CLR’s Market Performance

CLR stocks went down by -0.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.38% and a quarterly performance of 12.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Continental Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.42% for CLR stocks with a simple moving average of 17.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLR

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLR reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for CLR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

CLR Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.55%, as shares surge +17.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLR fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.01. In addition, Continental Resources Inc. saw 65.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLR starting from Stark Jack H, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $64.23 back on Mar 25. After this action, Stark Jack H now owns 480,845 shares of Continental Resources Inc., valued at $1,605,630 using the latest closing price.

Stark Jack H, the President of Continental Resources Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $63.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Stark Jack H is holding 505,845 shares at $1,591,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLR

Equity return is now at value 37.40, with 15.60 for asset returns.