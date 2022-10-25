Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) went up by 47.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.10. The company’s stock price has collected -5.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :TSHA) Right Now?

TSHA currently public float of 24.97M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSHA was 112.82K shares.

TSHA’s Market Performance

TSHA stocks went down by -5.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.11% and a quarterly performance of -65.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.19% for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.21% for TSHA stocks with a simple moving average of -51.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSHA reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for TSHA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Outperform” to TSHA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

TSHA Trading at -14.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.21%, as shares surge +25.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA rose by +49.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7760. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. saw -87.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Alam Kamran, who sale 3,325 shares at the price of $3.47 back on Aug 23. After this action, Alam Kamran now owns 266,121 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., valued at $11,538 using the latest closing price.

Alam Kamran, the Chief Financial Officer of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., sale 9,717 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Alam Kamran is holding 269,446 shares at $34,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

Equity return is now at value -232.50, with -97.20 for asset returns.