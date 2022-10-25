Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) went down by -7.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s stock price has collected -12.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Polestar Has a New EV Coming and Online Ordering Has Begun

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ :PSNY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $5.83 above the current price. PSNY currently public float of 111.92M and currently shorts hold a 7.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSNY was 2.10M shares.

PSNY’s Market Performance

PSNY stocks went down by -12.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.50% and a quarterly performance of -52.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.91% for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.29% for PSNY stocks with a simple moving average of -56.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSNY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for PSNY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 01st, 2022.

PSNY Trading at -38.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -26.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -12.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw -64.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.88 for the present operating margin

-13.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stands at -75.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.