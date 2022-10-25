Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) went down by -12.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.21. The company’s stock price has collected -24.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :PBTS) Right Now?

PBTS currently public float of 89.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBTS was 4.79M shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS stocks went down by -24.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -90.81% and a quarterly performance of -88.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 30.13% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -53.61% for PBTS stocks with a simple moving average of -78.43% for the last 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -85.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.97%, as shares sank -70.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -24.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2991. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -71.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.28 for the present operating margin

+33.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -29.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.