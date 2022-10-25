Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for IMARA Inc. (IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) went up by 15.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.38. The company’s stock price has collected 29.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ :IMRA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IMARA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.40, which is -$3.12 below the current price. IMRA currently public float of 21.83M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMRA was 3.41M shares.

IMRA’s Market Performance

IMRA stocks went up by 29.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 100.89% and a quarterly performance of 286.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.01% for IMARA Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.20% for IMRA stocks with a simple moving average of 191.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMRA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IMRA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IMRA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $12 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMRA reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for IMRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to IMRA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

IMRA Trading at 115.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.65%, as shares surge +114.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +289.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMRA rose by +29.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, IMARA Inc. saw 100.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMRA starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 26,460 shares at the price of $3.91 back on Oct 24. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 3,220,825 shares of IMARA Inc., valued at $103,459 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of IMARA Inc., purchase 48,100 shares at $3.92 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 3,194,365 shares at $188,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMRA

Equity return is now at value -67.70, with -62.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.86.