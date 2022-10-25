Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) went down by -12.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.12. The company’s stock price has collected 2.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ :EFOI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EFOI is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Energy Focus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $5.57 above the current price. EFOI currently public float of 8.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EFOI was 630.79K shares.

EFOI’s Market Performance

EFOI stocks went up by 2.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.52% and a quarterly performance of -47.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.84% for Energy Focus Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.03% for EFOI stocks with a simple moving average of -63.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFOI stocks, with FBR & Co. repeating the rating for EFOI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for EFOI in the upcoming period, according to FBR & Co. is $3.50 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2017.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFOI reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for EFOI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 15th, 2016.

FBR Capital gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to EFOI, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

EFOI Trading at -31.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.18%, as shares sank -17.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFOI rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4785. In addition, Energy Focus Inc. saw -89.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EFOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.47 for the present operating margin

+17.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Focus Inc. stands at -79.94. Equity return is now at value -198.30, with -69.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.