JOYY Inc. (YY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) went down by -10.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.23. The company’s stock price has collected -16.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ :YY) Right Now?

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YY is at 0.58.

YY currently public float of 54.11M and currently shorts hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YY was 501.74K shares.

YY’s Market Performance

YY stocks went down by -16.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.92% and a quarterly performance of -12.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for JOYY Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.31% for YY stocks with a simple moving average of -36.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YY

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YY reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for YY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to YY, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

YY Trading at -18.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -13.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YY fell by -16.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.11. In addition, JOYY Inc. saw -50.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YY

Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.70 for asset returns.