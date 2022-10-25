Here’s Our Rant About LianBio (LIAN)

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) went down by -17.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.37. The company’s stock price has collected -30.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/01/21 that LianBio Stock Stumbles in Trading Debut, Falls Below IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in LianBio (NASDAQ :LIAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for LianBio declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.75, which is $10.61 above the current price. LIAN currently public float of 90.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIAN was 235.86K shares.

LIAN’s Market Performance

LIAN stocks went down by -30.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.12% and a quarterly performance of -48.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.27% for LianBio. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.14% for LIAN stocks with a simple moving average of -63.75% for the last 200 days.

LIAN Trading at -48.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.86%, as shares sank -39.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIAN fell by -30.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8065. In addition, LianBio saw -81.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIAN starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 998,240 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Aug 18. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 3,728,491 shares of LianBio, valued at $2,395,776 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the Director of LianBio, purchase 69,000 shares at $3.13 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 2,730,251 shares at $215,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIAN

Equity return is now at value -61.40, with -30.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.48.