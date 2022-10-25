Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy CSX Corporation (CSX)?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s stock price has collected 0.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Freight Rails and Workers Go Back to the Bargaining Table

Is It Worth Investing in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ :CSX) Right Now?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSX is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for CSX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.77, which is $4.61 above the current price. CSX currently public float of 2.10B and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSX was 16.01M shares.

CSX’s Market Performance

CSX stocks went up by 0.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.73% and a quarterly performance of -9.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for CSX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.91% for CSX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $29 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSX reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for CSX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 27th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CSX, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

CSX Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.40. In addition, CSX Corporation saw -25.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSX starting from ZILLMER JOHN J, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $32.25 back on Jun 06. After this action, ZILLMER JOHN J now owns 320,763 shares of CSX Corporation, valued at $516,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.20 for the present operating margin

+42.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corporation stands at +30.19. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.