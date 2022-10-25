Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) went up by 24.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.05. The company’s stock price has collected 35.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CYCN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYCN is at 1.91.

CYCN currently public float of 41.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYCN was 171.60K shares.

CYCN’s Market Performance

CYCN stocks went up by 35.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.63% and a quarterly performance of -40.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.86% for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.59% for CYCN stocks with a simple moving average of -46.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CYCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYCN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $14 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYCN reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CYCN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

CYCN Trading at -38.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.10%, as shares sank -43.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCN rose by +35.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5863. In addition, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. saw -72.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCN

Equity return is now at value -116.00, with -92.80 for asset returns.