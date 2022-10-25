Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s stock price has collected 4.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/03/22 that Credit Suisse CEO Tries to Calm Market Nerves. The Stock Falls.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE :CS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CS is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

CS currently public float of 2.59B and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CS was 16.39M shares.

CS’s Market Performance

CS stocks went up by 4.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.49% and a quarterly performance of -9.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for Credit Suisse Group AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.20% for CS stocks with a simple moving average of -29.28% for the last 200 days.

CS Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +17.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -50.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.