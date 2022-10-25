Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) went down by -7.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.97. The company’s stock price has collected 2.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE :SID) Right Now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SID is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.84, which is $1.28 above the current price. SID currently public float of 716.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SID was 4.39M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID stocks went up by 2.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.20% and a quarterly performance of -7.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.17% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.10% for SID stocks with a simple moving average of -34.76% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at -6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw -42.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 4.50 for asset returns.