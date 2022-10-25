Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) went up by 0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $368.90. The company’s stock price has collected -4.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Coinbase Stock Is Rising. Google Cloud Is the Crypto Platform’s New Partner.

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ :COIN) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $93.54, which is $29.49 above the current price. COIN currently public float of 173.59M and currently shorts hold a 16.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COIN was 12.83M shares.

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN stocks went down by -4.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.29% and a quarterly performance of 25.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.82% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.05% for COIN stocks with a simple moving average of -41.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $57 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to COIN, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on August 31st of the current year.

COIN Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares surge +6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.30. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw -73.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Lutke Tobias, who purchase 5,349 shares at the price of $72.90 back on Oct 18. After this action, Lutke Tobias now owns 82,293 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $389,942 using the latest closing price.

Lutke Tobias, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc., purchase 5,519 shares at $67.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Lutke Tobias is holding 76,944 shares at $373,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.24 for the present operating margin

+83.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at +39.50. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.40 for asset returns.