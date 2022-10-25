Can Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Remain Competitive?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.77. The company’s stock price has collected 6.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/20 that Take-Two, Occidental Petroleum, Moderna: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE :AIV) Right Now?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIV is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.09. AIV currently public float of 140.34M and currently shorts hold a 6.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIV was 1.68M shares.

AIV’s Market Performance

AIV stocks went up by 6.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.82% and a quarterly performance of -1.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for Apartment Investment and Management Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.69% for AIV stocks with a simple moving average of 5.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIV reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for AIV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

AIV Trading at -8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw -1.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIV starting from Leupp Jay P, who purchase 2,145 shares at the price of $6.31 back on May 31. After this action, Leupp Jay P now owns 2,145 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, valued at $13,545 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.38 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at -3.48. Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 9.70 for asset returns.