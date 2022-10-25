Home  »  Business   »  Can Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Remain Compe...

Can Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Remain Competitive?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) went down by -24.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.33. The company’s stock price has collected 22.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ :CYTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is at 1.44.

CYTO currently public float of 13.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYTO was 1.48M shares.

CYTO’s Market Performance

CYTO stocks went up by 22.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.05% and a quarterly performance of -7.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.21% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.13% for CYTO stocks with a simple moving average of -48.16% for the last 200 days.

CYTO Trading at 10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.30%, as shares surge +56.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO rose by +22.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3044. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -78.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -25094.04 for the present operating margin
  • -3526.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stands at -27222.33. Equity return is now at value -128.70, with -97.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

