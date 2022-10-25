Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected 5.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 207.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.96.

CCJ currently public float of 397.96M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 7.35M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went up by 5.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.61% and a quarterly performance of 3.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.52% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.90% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of -3.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at -9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.04. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 9.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.