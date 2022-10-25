American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) went up by 11.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.42. The company’s stock price has collected 3.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AREB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AREB is at 1.30.

AREB currently public float of 4.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AREB was 1.68M shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB stocks went up by 3.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.69% and a quarterly performance of -64.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.67% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.12% for AREB stocks with a simple moving average of -79.97% for the last 200 days.

AREB Trading at -36.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.16%, as shares sank -19.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3216. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -94.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-335.56 for the present operating margin

+17.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -618.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.