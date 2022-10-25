Alfi Inc. (ALF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) went down by -54.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price has collected -60.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ :ALF) Right Now?

ALF currently public float of 8.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALF was 646.15K shares.

ALF’s Market Performance

ALF stocks went down by -60.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -88.58% and a quarterly performance of -91.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -98.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 64.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 45.54% for Alfi Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -84.38% for ALF stocks with a simple moving average of -91.94% for the last 200 days.

ALF Trading at -89.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 45.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.55%, as shares sank -88.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALF fell by -60.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6685. In addition, Alfi Inc. saw -95.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALF

Equity return is now at value -324.70, with -230.80 for asset returns.