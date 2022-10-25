A Lesson to Learn: Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went up by 5.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.87. The company’s stock price has collected -1.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE :SWN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWN is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Southwestern Energy Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.11, which is $4.89 above the current price. SWN currently public float of 1.11B and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWN was 31.35M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN stocks went down by -1.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.62% and a quarterly performance of -9.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.06% for Southwestern Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.46% for SWN stocks with a simple moving average of -0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWN reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for SWN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to SWN, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on July 25th of the current year.

SWN Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 40.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.86 for the present operating margin

+44.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at -0.37. Equity return is now at value -125.30, with -8.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.