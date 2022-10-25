A Lesson to Learn: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) went down by -3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s stock price has collected -5.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DNA currently public float of 915.63M and currently shorts hold a 18.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNA was 26.46M shares.

DNA’s Market Performance

DNA stocks went down by -5.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.07% and a quarterly performance of -4.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.54% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.05% for DNA stocks with a simple moving average of -28.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on October 04th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNA reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for DNA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to DNA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

DNA Trading at -15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -11.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw -70.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 201,371 shares at the price of $2.44 back on Oct 21. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 24,161,141 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $491,547 using the latest closing price.

Shetty Reshma P., the of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., sale 201,371 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Shetty Reshma P. is holding 24,161,152 shares at $491,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-582.43 for the present operating margin

+53.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at -583.12. Equity return is now at value -191.90, with -143.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.79.