A Lesson to Learn: Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) went down by -11.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.64. The company’s stock price has collected 6.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DBGI) Right Now?

DBGI currently public float of 49.96M and currently shorts hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBGI was 6.79M shares.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI stocks went up by 6.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.69% and a quarterly performance of -33.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.69% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.43% for DBGI stocks with a simple moving average of -86.41% for the last 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -27.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.27%, as shares sank -11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0929. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -96.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Equity return is now at value 422.50, with -96.30 for asset returns.