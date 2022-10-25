1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) went up by 6.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s stock price has collected 8.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ :FLWS) Right Now?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLWS is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FLWS currently public float of 24.02M and currently shorts hold a 13.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLWS was 732.52K shares.

FLWS’s Market Performance

FLWS stocks went up by 8.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.41% and a quarterly performance of -30.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.24% for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.91% for FLWS stocks with a simple moving average of -41.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLWS

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to FLWS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on April 30th of the previous year.

FLWS Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLWS rose by +8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. saw -70.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLWS starting from HARTNETT THOMAS G, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $6.12 back on Sep 16. After this action, HARTNETT THOMAS G now owns 245,266 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., valued at $153,000 using the latest closing price.

ELMORE LEONARD J, the Director of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $13.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that ELMORE LEONARD J is holding 57,737 shares at $13,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.91 for the present operating margin

+35.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stands at +1.34. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.