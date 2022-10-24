Why The Western Union Company (WU)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.40. The company’s stock price has collected -2.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/19/21 that Tesla, GameStop, Coherent: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in The Western Union Company (NYSE :WU) Right Now?

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WU is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for The Western Union Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.38, which is $3.12 above the current price. WU currently public float of 382.95M and currently shorts hold a 9.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WU was 4.28M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

WU stocks went down by -2.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.88% and a quarterly performance of -18.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for The Western Union Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.37% for WU stocks with a simple moving average of -19.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WU reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for WU stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to WU, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 18th of the current year.

WU Trading at -6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.80. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -23.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from Cebollero David, who sale 587 shares at the price of $17.40 back on May 05. After this action, Cebollero David now owns 14,221 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $10,214 using the latest closing price.

Cebollero David, the Interim Chief Legal Officer of The Western Union Company, sale 2,221 shares at $19.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Cebollero David is holding 6,125 shares at $43,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Equity return is now at value 233.10, with 10.20 for asset returns.