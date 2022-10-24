Why Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -8.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.77. The company’s stock price has collected -9.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/21/22 that A Worrying Sign for the Job Market in This Company’s Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE :RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RHI is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Robert Half International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.20, which is $7.89 above the current price. RHI currently public float of 106.55M and currently shorts hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RHI was 930.28K shares.

RHI’s Market Performance

RHI stocks went down by -9.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.19% and a quarterly performance of -6.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Robert Half International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.02% for RHI stocks with a simple moving average of -22.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $76 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RHI reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for RHI stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to RHI, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

RHI Trading at -7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI fell by -11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.43. In addition, Robert Half International Inc. saw -34.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $80.35 back on Aug 25. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 247,349 shares of Robert Half International Inc., valued at $803,514 using the latest closing price.

Kempthorne Dirk A, the Director of Robert Half International Inc., sale 2,662 shares at $81.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Kempthorne Dirk A is holding 14,284 shares at $215,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.49 for the present operating margin

+40.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half International Inc. stands at +9.26. Equity return is now at value 48.60, with 23.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.