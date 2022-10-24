We Analyzed the Future Direction of SenesTech Inc. (SNES), Here is What We Found

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) went down by -19.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.68. The company’s stock price has collected -11.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ :SNES) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNES is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SenesTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $3.77 above the current price. SNES currently public float of 11.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNES was 687.80K shares.

SNES’s Market Performance

SNES stocks went down by -11.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.23% and a quarterly performance of -57.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 81.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 29.82% for SenesTech Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.37% for SNES stocks with a simple moving average of -63.60% for the last 200 days.

SNES Trading at -48.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 81.89%, as shares sank -43.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNES fell by -14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3198. In addition, SenesTech Inc. saw -76.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1489.00 for the present operating margin

-9.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for SenesTech Inc. stands at -1378.00. Equity return is now at value -107.70, with -92.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.30.