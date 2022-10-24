We Analyzed the Future Direction of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE), Here is What We Found

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) went up by 6.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.99. The company’s stock price has collected -4.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :DICE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for DICE Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.00, which is $30.16 above the current price. DICE currently public float of 36.63M and currently shorts hold a 13.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DICE was 819.42K shares.

DICE’s Market Performance

DICE stocks went down by -4.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 95.31% and a quarterly performance of 124.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.31% for DICE Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.13% for DICE stocks with a simple moving average of 92.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DICE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for DICE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DICE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $36 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DICE reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for DICE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to DICE, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 18th of the current year.

DICE Trading at 61.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares surge +87.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DICE fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.74. In addition, DICE Therapeutics Inc. saw 41.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DICE starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 1,640,000 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Oct 17. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc., valued at $59,860,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4231.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for DICE Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4351.91. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -22.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.77.