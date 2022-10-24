We Analyzed the Future Direction of CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ), Here is What We Found

CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) went down by -6.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.75. The company’s stock price has collected -9.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ :LOTZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOTZ is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CarLotz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.76 above the current price. LOTZ currently public float of 99.27M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOTZ was 1.56M shares.

LOTZ’s Market Performance

LOTZ stocks went down by -9.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.22% and a quarterly performance of -42.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.87% for CarLotz Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.55% for LOTZ stocks with a simple moving average of -74.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOTZ stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for LOTZ by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LOTZ in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $6 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOTZ reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for LOTZ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 16th, 2021.

LOTZ Trading at -35.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.03%, as shares sank -23.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOTZ fell by -7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2867. In addition, CarLotz Inc. saw -89.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOTZ starting from Peker Lev, who sale 657 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Sep 23. After this action, Peker Lev now owns 289,521 shares of CarLotz Inc., valued at $225 using the latest closing price.

Peker Lev, the CEO of CarLotz Inc., sale 724 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Peker Lev is holding 246,449 shares at $326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.98 for the present operating margin

+2.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarLotz Inc. stands at -15.43. Equity return is now at value -39.40, with -26.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.01.