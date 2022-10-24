Wall Street Pummels Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) After Recent Earnings Report

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) went up by 18.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock price has collected -15.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KSPN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KSPN is at 0.75.

The average price from analysts is $6.00. KSPN currently public float of 2.37M and currently shorts hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KSPN was 1.48M shares.

KSPN’s Market Performance

KSPN stocks went down by -15.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.80% and a quarterly performance of -63.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.97% for Kaspien Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.20% for KSPN stocks with a simple moving average of -73.09% for the last 200 days.

KSPN Trading at -35.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.99%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSPN rose by +17.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4050. In addition, Kaspien Holdings Inc. saw -89.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KSPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.69 for the present operating margin

+21.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaspien Holdings Inc. stands at -5.59. Equity return is now at value -202.20, with -32.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.