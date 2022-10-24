Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) went down by -22.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.90. The company’s stock price has collected -32.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/21/22 that Starry Group Is Slashing Jobs. Blame the Fed’s Campaign to Stifle Inflation.

Is It Worth Investing in Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE :STRY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Starry Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.65, which is $4.8 above the current price. STRY currently public float of 118.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STRY was 429.61K shares.

STRY’s Market Performance

STRY stocks went down by -32.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -54.05% and a quarterly performance of -74.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.89% for Starry Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.90% for STRY stocks with a simple moving average of -86.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for STRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STRY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STRY reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for STRY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 13th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to STRY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 03rd of the current year.

STRY Trading at -56.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.85%, as shares sank -54.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRY fell by -32.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2753. In addition, Starry Group Holdings Inc. saw -91.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRY starting from TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, who sale 61 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Oct 10. After this action, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 7,663 shares of Starry Group Holdings Inc., valued at $61 using the latest closing price.

TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Starry Group Holdings Inc., sale 146,096 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 18,601,180 shares at $146,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRY

Equity return is now at value 83.50, with -63.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.