SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) went up by 6.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.13. The company’s stock price has collected 2.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX :SILV) Right Now?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 531.00 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $10.45. SILV currently public float of 140.29M and currently shorts hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SILV was 887.91K shares.

SILV’s Market Performance

SILV stocks went up by 2.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.38% and a quarterly performance of -6.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for SilverCrest Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.38% for SILV stocks with a simple moving average of -25.93% for the last 200 days.

SILV Trading at -6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw -32.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.00.