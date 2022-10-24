Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) went down by -9.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s stock price has collected -10.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ :FFIN) Right Now?

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FFIN is at 0.84.

The average price from analysts is $43.17, which is $4.48 above the current price. FFIN currently public float of 136.56M and currently shorts hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFIN was 354.08K shares.

FFIN’s Market Performance

FFIN stocks went down by -10.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.60% and a quarterly performance of -9.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for First Financial Bankshares Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.80% for FFIN stocks with a simple moving average of -10.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FFIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFIN in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $50 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIN reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for FFIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 16th, 2018.

FFIN Trading at -10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIN fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.26. In addition, First Financial Bankshares Inc. saw -23.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIN starting from TROTTER JOHNNY, who purchase 4,300 shares at the price of $42.28 back on Sep 13. After this action, TROTTER JOHNNY now owns 898,057 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc., valued at $181,804 using the latest closing price.

Denny Michael B., the Director of First Financial Bankshares Inc., purchase 2,300 shares at $42.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Denny Michael B. is holding 88,258 shares at $97,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Financial Bankshares Inc. stands at +43.90. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.