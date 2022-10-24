Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) went up by 8.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.95. The company’s stock price has collected 9.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE :EXK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXK is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.05. EXK currently public float of 179.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXK was 2.31M shares.

EXK’s Market Performance

EXK stocks went up by 9.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.69% and a quarterly performance of 10.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for Endeavour Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.15% for EXK stocks with a simple moving average of -9.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXK, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXK Trading at 10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +26.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK rose by +7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw -18.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.02 for the present operating margin

+11.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +8.43. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.