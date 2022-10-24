Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) went down by -3.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.59. The company’s stock price has collected 3.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE :KIND) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $3.95, which is $1.34 above the current price. KIND currently public float of 152.28M and currently shorts hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KIND was 2.26M shares.

KIND’s Market Performance

KIND stocks went up by 3.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.22% and a quarterly performance of -18.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.37% for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.09% for KIND stocks with a simple moving average of -38.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIND reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for KIND stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to KIND, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

KIND Trading at -13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares sank -8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. saw -66.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIND starting from Greylock 16 GP LLC, who purchase 765,000 shares at the price of $3.31 back on Aug 19. After this action, Greylock 16 GP LLC now owns 10,917,514 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $2,534,368 using the latest closing price.

Sze David L, the Director of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., purchase 765,000 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Sze David L is holding 10,917,514 shares at $2,534,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIND

Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -20.60 for asset returns.