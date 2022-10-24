Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) went up by 50.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.69. The company’s stock price has collected 14.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ :HCTI) Right Now?

HCTI currently public float of 12.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCTI was 96.78K shares.

HCTI’s Market Performance

HCTI stocks went up by 14.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.38% and a quarterly performance of -41.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.69% for Healthcare Triangle Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 64.47% for HCTI stocks with a simple moving average of -34.69% for the last 200 days.

HCTI Trading at 26.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.15%, as shares surge +35.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI rose by +74.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3630. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc. saw -78.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.19 for the present operating margin

+25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc. stands at -16.87. Equity return is now at value -66.20, with -39.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.