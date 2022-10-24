Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) went up by 6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.01. The company’s stock price has collected 12.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE :XPRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XPRO is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Expro Group Holdings N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.75, which is -$0.51 below the current price. XPRO currently public float of 100.19M and currently shorts hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPRO was 621.09K shares.

XPRO’s Market Performance

XPRO stocks went up by 12.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.42% and a quarterly performance of 57.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.25% for Expro Group Holdings N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.83% for XPRO stocks with a simple moving average of 21.63% for the last 200 days.

XPRO Trading at 25.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +43.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO rose by +9.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.66. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw 20.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who sale 9,565 shares at the price of $16.03 back on Oct 19. After this action, KEARNEY MICHAEL C now owns 293,312 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $153,315 using the latest closing price.

KEARNEY MICHAEL C, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 2,100 shares at $16.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that KEARNEY MICHAEL C is holding 302,877 shares at $33,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.86 for the present operating margin

+0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -15.97. Equity return is now at value -9.90, with -7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.