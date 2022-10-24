Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) went down by -6.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.54. The company’s stock price has collected -2.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ATSG) Right Now?

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATSG is at 0.64.

ATSG currently public float of 72.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATSG was 332.51K shares.

ATSG’s Market Performance

ATSG stocks went down by -2.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.22% and a quarterly performance of -9.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Air Transport Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.97% for ATSG stocks with a simple moving average of -8.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATSG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ATSG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATSG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATSG reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ATSG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ATSG, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

ATSG Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATSG fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.48. In addition, Air Transport Services Group Inc. saw -8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATSG starting from AMAZON COM INC, who sale 250,000 shares at the price of $23.61 back on Oct 07. After this action, AMAZON COM INC now owns 14,178,445 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc., valued at $5,902,500 using the latest closing price.

VORHOLT JEFFREY J, the Director of Air Transport Services Group Inc., purchase 150 shares at $25.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that VORHOLT JEFFREY J is holding 32,450 shares at $3,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATSG

Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 6.50 for asset returns.