Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went up by 3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.86. The company’s stock price has collected 3.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE :WY) Right Now?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WY is at 1.50.

The average price from analysts is $38.20, which is $8.74 above the current price. WY currently public float of 738.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WY was 3.88M shares.

WY’s Market Performance

WY stocks went up by 3.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.87% and a quarterly performance of -15.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Weyerhaeuser Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.22% for WY stocks with a simple moving average of -17.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $34 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to WY, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

WY Trading at -6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.05. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Company saw -24.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Monaco Albert, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $38.76 back on Jun 08. After this action, Monaco Albert now owns 30,746 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company, valued at $135,660 using the latest closing price.

Monaco Albert, the Director of Weyerhaeuser Company, purchase 3,000 shares at $38.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Monaco Albert is holding 27,246 shares at $115,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 14.00 for asset returns.