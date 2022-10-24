Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)?

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) went down by -33.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.88. The company’s stock price has collected 51.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :NXTP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXTP is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NextPlay Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $2.72 above the current price. NXTP currently public float of 88.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXTP was 2.09M shares.

NXTP’s Market Performance

NXTP stocks went up by 51.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.02% and a quarterly performance of -1.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 43.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.50% for NextPlay Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.05% for NXTP stocks with a simple moving average of -30.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXTP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXTP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NXTP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NXTP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on August 20th of the previous year 2021.

NXTP Trading at 13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXTP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.24%, as shares surge +30.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXTP rose by +58.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2355. In addition, NextPlay Technologies Inc. saw -67.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NXTP

Equity return is now at value -63.20, with -40.20 for asset returns.