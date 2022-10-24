Is MetLife Inc. (MET) a Keeper?

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.18. The company’s stock price has collected 4.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/22 that Inflation and Rising Rates Knock Results at Allstate, MetLife

Is It Worth Investing in MetLife Inc. (NYSE :MET) Right Now?

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MET is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for MetLife Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.63, which is $9.32 above the current price. MET currently public float of 670.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MET was 4.19M shares.

MET’s Market Performance

MET stocks went up by 4.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.23% and a quarterly performance of 10.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for MetLife Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.76% for MET stocks with a simple moving average of 3.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MET reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for MET stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MET, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on May 24th of the current year.

MET Trading at 4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.04. In addition, MetLife Inc. saw 8.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from Goulart Steven J, who sale 4,060 shares at the price of $67.60 back on Aug 19. After this action, Goulart Steven J now owns 55,299 shares of MetLife Inc., valued at $274,456 using the latest closing price.

DEBEL MARLENE, the EVP & Chief Risk Officer of MetLife Inc., sale 4,060 shares at $67.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that DEBEL MARLENE is holding 55,299 shares at $274,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MetLife Inc. stands at +9.41. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.