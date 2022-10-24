Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) went up by 2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $213.63. The company’s stock price has collected 4.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/23/22 that Palo Alto’s Earnings Were Fantastic. But This Technician Says It’s Time to Short the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :PANW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PANW is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 31 analysts out of 39 who provided ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PANW currently public float of 294.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PANW was 4.07M shares.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW stocks went up by 4.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.50% and a quarterly performance of -3.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for Palo Alto Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.13% for PANW stocks with a simple moving average of -7.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $220 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $220. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Outperform” to PANW, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on October 07th of the current year.

PANW Trading at -6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.82. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw -12.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Klarich Lee, who sale 8,754 shares at the price of $161.26 back on Oct 11. After this action, Klarich Lee now owns 687,720 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $1,411,670 using the latest closing price.

Paul Josh D., the Chief Accounting Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 735 shares at $170.07 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Paul Josh D. is holding 33,657 shares at $125,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. Equity return is now at value -90.20, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.