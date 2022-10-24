Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) went up by 2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s stock price has collected 2.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/18/22 that Johnson & Johnson Isn’t Rushing Into M&A

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE :JNJ) Right Now?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JNJ is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Johnson & Johnson declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $184.73, which is $17.23 above the current price. JNJ currently public float of 2.63B and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JNJ was 6.99M shares.

JNJ’s Market Performance

JNJ stocks went up by 2.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.52% and a quarterly performance of -2.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Johnson & Johnson. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.70% for JNJ stocks with a simple moving average of -1.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $175 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNJ reach a price target of $178, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for JNJ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

JNJ Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.33. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Fasolo Peter, who sale 13,703 shares at the price of $164.50 back on Oct 19. After this action, Fasolo Peter now owns 167,486 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $2,254,185 using the latest closing price.

Fasolo Peter, the Exec VP, Chief HR Officer of Johnson & Johnson, sale 29,946 shares at $164.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Fasolo Peter is holding 136,240 shares at $4,926,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.11 for the present operating margin

+68.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at +22.27. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.