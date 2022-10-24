Here’s Our Rant About Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) went up by 7.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.20. The company’s stock price has collected -12.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/20 that Roku, Lennar, Bitcoin: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ :WNW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Meiwu Technology Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WNW currently public float of 16.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WNW was 398.18K shares.

WNW’s Market Performance

WNW stocks went down by -12.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 107.81% and a quarterly performance of 114.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.26% for Meiwu Technology Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.70% for WNW stocks with a simple moving average of 49.42% for the last 200 days.

WNW Trading at 76.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.38%, as shares surge +113.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +115.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW fell by -13.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1136. In addition, Meiwu Technology Company Limited saw -36.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.17 for the present operating margin

+23.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meiwu Technology Company Limited stands at -9.12. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.35.